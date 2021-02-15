एनसीएलएटी का बड़ा आदेश, अब सरकार का प्रशासक करेगा दिल्ली जिमखाना क्लब का प्रबंधन

NCLAT rules that management of Delhi Gymkhana Club to be conducted by an Administrator to be nominated by the Union of India. Also directs that acceptance of new membership or fee or any enhancement thereof till disposal of waitlist applications be kept on hold. pic.twitter.com/Kt1q56Hs9c— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.