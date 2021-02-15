शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   nclat rules that management of delhi gymkhana club to be conducted by an administrator nominated by indian govt

एनसीएलएटी का बड़ा आदेश, अब सरकार का प्रशासक करेगा दिल्ली जिमखाना क्लब का प्रबंधन

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Mon, 15 Feb 2021 02:30 PM IST
दिल्ली जिमखाना क्लब (फाइल फोटो)
दिल्ली जिमखाना क्लब (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : delhigymkhana.org.in

ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय कंपनी कानून अपीलीय न्यायाधिकरण (एनसीएलएटी) ने सोमवार को कहा कि अब दिल्ली जिमखाना क्लब का प्रबंधन एक प्रशासक द्वारा किया जाएगा जिसे भारत सरकार नामित करेगी। एनसीएलएटी ने गड़बड़ियों की शिकायत मिलने के बाद क्लब के बोर्ड को निलंबित कर दिया है। लुटियंस दिल्ली के केंद्र में स्थित 107 साल पुराने जिमखाना क्लब के बोर्ड पर अनियमितता के कई आरोप लगे थे जिसके बाद यह फैसला लिया गया। न्यायाधिकरण ने निर्देश दिया कि वेटलिस्ट एप्लीकेशन (प्रतीक्षा सूची आवेदन) के निपटान तक नई सदस्यता या शुल्क या किसी तरह की भी वृद्धि को स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा।
india news national nclat indian government delhi gymkhana club

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

