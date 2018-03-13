Nine people have died in the attack, the injured are being brought to Jagdalpur or Raipur. It is really unfortunate that we lost these brave men: DM Awasthi, Special DG Naxal Operations on Sukma attack. pic.twitter.com/vKmlA3VtOa— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018
हाल ही में 29 नक्सलियों ने किया है सरेंडर
My heartfelt condolences to the families of those personnel who lost their lives in Sukma blast. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG CRPF regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh, tweets HM Rajnath Singh. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/43BxXvofth— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018
#FLASH Eight personnel of CRPF's 212 bn lost their lives in an IED blast by Naxals in Kistaram area of #Chhattisgarh's Sukma. pic.twitter.com/pg0Z5E53qb— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018
13 मार्च 2018