दिवाली: सीमा पर तैनात जवानों के बीच पहुंचे नौसेना और वायुसेना प्रमुख, मिठाइयां बांटकर दी शुभकामनाएं
नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल कृष्ण स्वामीनाथन ने गुजरात में अग्रिम बेस का दौरा कर नौसेना कर्मियों के साथ दिवाली मनाई। वहीं, वायुसेना प्रमुख आशुतोष दीक्षित ने भी फ्रंटलाइन पर एयर वॉरियर्स के साथ त्योहार मनाया।
विस्तार
नौसेना ने 'एक्स' पर पोस्ट में जानकारी साझा की। पोस्ट में लिखा, 'नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल कृष्ण स्वामीनाथन ने गुजरात में भारतीय नौसेना के एक अग्रिम परिचालन बेस और दूरस्थ इकाइयों का दौरा किया और वहां तैनात नौसेना कर्मियों के साथ दिवाली का त्योहार मनाया।' अधिकारियों ने बताया कि इस मौके पर नौसेना प्रमुख को अग्रिम मोर्चे पर तैनात इकाइयों के साथ दिवाली मनाने, अपने परिवारों से दूर सेवा दे रहे कर्मियों के समर्पण की सराहना करने और भारतीय नौसेना की पहचान माने जाने वाले आपसी स्नेह और भाईचारे को साझा करने का अवसर मिला।
Adm Krishna Swaminathan, #CNS, visited a forward operating base and outlying units of the #IndianNavy in Gujarat, sharing the festive spirit of Diwali with naval personnel deployed at these locations. During the visit, he also reviewed the operational readiness, infrastructure development plans and capabilities of units located in the state of Gujarat. The occasion provided the CNS an opportunity to celebrate #Diwali together with forward-deployed units, acknowledge the dedication of personnel serving away from their families, and share the warmth and camaraderie that define the Indian Navy. #IndianNavy #DutyHonourCourage
विज्ञापनविज्ञापन— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 8, 2026
इसके साथ ही एयर चीफ मार्शल भी दिवाली के मौके पर जवानों के बीच पहुंचे। वायुसेना ने ऑफिशियल एक्स हैंडल के माध्यम से जानकारी साझा की और लिखा, 'एयर वॉरियर्स के साथ दिवाली का जश्न जारी है। एयर चीफ मार्शल आशुतोष दीक्षित, चीफ ऑफ द एयर स्टाफ, ने दिवाली के दिन फ्रंटलाइन पर तैनात एयर वॉरियर्स और अग्निवीरवायु के साथ जश्न मनाने के लिए एक फॉरवर्ड एरिया एयर फोर्स स्टेशन का दौरा किया।'
Continuing the Diwali celebrations with Air Warriors. Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of the Air Staff, visited a forward area Air Force Station on the day of Diwali to celebrate with Air Warriors and Agniveervayu deployed at the frontline. Interacting with the personnel and exchanging sweets, he conveyed his festive greetings and appreciated their unwavering commitment to keeping the nation's skies secure, even as duty keeps them away from their families on this auspicious occasion. Duty above all. Commitment beyond compare. #IndianAirForce #AgniveerVayu #Diwali @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India @adgpi @indiannavy @CareerinIAF @air_veterans— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 8, 2026
वहां मौजूद कर्मियों से बातचीत करते हुए और मिठाइयां बांटते हुए, उन्होंने सभी को दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं दीं। उन्होंने देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखने के प्रति उनके अटूट समर्पण की सराहना की, जो इस खास मौके पर भी अपनी ड्यूटी के कारण अपने परिवारों से दूर हैं।