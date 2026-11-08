दिवाली: सीमा पर तैनात जवानों के बीच पहुंचे नौसेना और वायुसेना प्रमुख, मिठाइयां बांटकर दी शुभकामनाएं

Adm Krishna Swaminathan, #CNS, visited a forward operating base and outlying units of the #IndianNavy in Gujarat, sharing the festive spirit of Diwali with naval personnel deployed at these locations. During the visit, he also reviewed the operational readiness, infrastructure development plans and capabilities of units located in the state of Gujarat. The occasion provided the CNS an opportunity to celebrate #Diwali together with forward-deployed units, acknowledge the dedication of personnel serving away from their families, and share the warmth and camaraderie that define the Indian Navy. #IndianNavy #DutyHonourCourage

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