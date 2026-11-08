Exclusive News एक्सक्लूसिव खबरें
Free E-Paper फ्री में ई-पेपर पढ़ें
ऐप डाउनलोड करें

मेरा शहर

सब्सक्राइब करें
Hindi News ›   India News ›   navy chief admiral krishna swaminathan air chief marshal ashutosh dikshit diwali celebration

दिवाली: सीमा पर तैनात जवानों के बीच पहुंचे नौसेना और वायुसेना प्रमुख, मिठाइयां बांटकर दी शुभकामनाएं

Sun, 08 Nov 2026 05:27 PM IST
अमन मौर्या पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली
पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली Published by: अमन मौर्या Updated Sun, 08 Nov 2026 05:27 PM IST
सार

नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल कृष्ण स्वामीनाथन ने गुजरात में अग्रिम बेस का दौरा कर नौसेना कर्मियों के साथ दिवाली मनाई। वहीं, वायुसेना प्रमुख आशुतोष दीक्षित ने भी फ्रंटलाइन पर एयर वॉरियर्स के साथ त्योहार मनाया।

विज्ञापन
navy chief admiral krishna swaminathan air chief marshal ashutosh dikshit diwali celebration
दिवाली पर जवानों से मिले सेना के शीर्ष अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स

विस्तार
Follow Amar Ujala on Google News Add as a preferred
source on google

नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल कृष्ण स्वामीनाथन ने गुजरात में नौसेना के एक अग्रिम परिचालन बेस (फॉरवर्ड ऑपरेटिंग बेस) का दौरा किया और वहां नौसेना कर्मियों के साथ दिवाली मनाई। इस दौरे के दौरान, उन्होंने राज्य में स्थित इकाइयों की परिचालन तैयारियों, बुनियादी ढांचे के विकास की योजनाओं और उनकी क्षमताओं का भी जायजा लिया।
विज्ञापन


नौसेना ने 'एक्स' पर पोस्ट में जानकारी साझा की। पोस्ट में लिखा, 'नौसेना प्रमुख एडमिरल कृष्ण स्वामीनाथन ने गुजरात में भारतीय नौसेना के एक अग्रिम परिचालन बेस और दूरस्थ इकाइयों का दौरा किया और वहां तैनात नौसेना कर्मियों के साथ दिवाली का त्योहार मनाया।' अधिकारियों ने बताया कि इस मौके पर नौसेना प्रमुख को अग्रिम मोर्चे पर तैनात इकाइयों के साथ दिवाली मनाने, अपने परिवारों से दूर सेवा दे रहे कर्मियों के समर्पण की सराहना करने और भारतीय नौसेना की पहचान माने जाने वाले आपसी स्नेह और भाईचारे को साझा करने का अवसर मिला।
विज्ञापन

 

इसके साथ ही एयर चीफ मार्शल भी दिवाली के मौके पर जवानों के बीच पहुंचे। वायुसेना ने ऑफिशियल एक्स हैंडल के माध्यम से जानकारी साझा की और लिखा, 'एयर वॉरियर्स के साथ दिवाली का जश्न जारी है। एयर चीफ मार्शल आशुतोष दीक्षित, चीफ ऑफ द एयर स्टाफ, ने दिवाली के दिन फ्रंटलाइन पर तैनात एयर वॉरियर्स और अग्निवीरवायु के साथ जश्न मनाने के लिए एक फॉरवर्ड एरिया एयर फोर्स स्टेशन का दौरा किया।'
 

वहां मौजूद कर्मियों से बातचीत करते हुए और मिठाइयां बांटते हुए, उन्होंने सभी को दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं दीं। उन्होंने देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखने के प्रति उनके अटूट समर्पण की सराहना की, जो इस खास मौके पर भी अपनी ड्यूटी के कारण अपने परिवारों से दूर हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

AU ऐप में पढ़ें

Followed