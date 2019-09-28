शहर चुनें

National Herald Case Delhi Rouse Avenue Court defers hearing in the case for 21st October

नेशनल हेराल्ड: दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू अदालत ने सुनवाई को 21 अक्तूबर तक टाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 11:54 AM IST
नेशनल हेराल्ड (फाइल फोटो)
नेशनल हेराल्ड (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
नेशनल हेराल्ड केस मामले में दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू अदालत ने मामले की सुनवाई 21 अक्तूबर तक टाल दी है। 
बता दें कि इस मामले में कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी सहित कई वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी आरोपी हैं। भाजपा के राज्यसभा सांसद सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी की याचिका पर सुनवाई हुई। इससे पहले हुई सुनवाई में अदालत में कांग्रेस के वकील ने स्वामी से कई सवाल पूछे थे जिसके उन्होंने जवाब भी दिए। 

अदालत ने आज की सुनवाई को खत्म करते हुए अगली सुनवाई के लिए 28 सितंबर की तारीख तय की थी, जिसे अदालत ने आज बढ़ा कर 21 अक्तूबर कर दिया है। 
national herald case rahul gandhi
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

