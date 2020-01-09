2018 में दर्ज मामलों की संख्या बढ़ी, अपराध दर में आई गिरावट: राष्ट्रीय अपराध रिकॉर्ड ब्यूरो

National Crime Records Bureau: 50,74,634 cognizable crimes were registered in 2018. Though it shows an increase of 1.3% in registration of cases over 2017 (50,07,044 cases), however, crime rate per lakh population has come down from 388.6 in 2017 to 383.5 in 2018. pic.twitter.com/9aLdGwFq1g— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020
निर्भया कांड के फौरन बाद चश्मदीद गवाह द्वारा सार्वजनिक तौर पर यह कहना कि दिल्ली में एफआईआर दर्ज कराने के लिए आम आदमी हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पाता, इस बात ने पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली की पोल खोलकर रख दी थी।
9 जनवरी 2020