2018 में दर्ज मामलों की संख्या बढ़ी, अपराध दर में आई गिरावट: राष्ट्रीय अपराध रिकॉर्ड ब्यूरो

National Crime Records Bureau: 50,74,634 cognizable crimes were registered in 2018. Though it shows an increase of 1.3% in registration of cases over 2017 (50,07,044 cases), however, crime rate per lakh population has come down from 388.6 in 2017 to 383.5 in 2018. pic.twitter.com/9aLdGwFq1g