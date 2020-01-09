शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   National Crime Records Bureau Report crimes registered in 2018, crime rate come down

2018 में दर्ज मामलों की संख्या बढ़ी, अपराध दर में आई गिरावट: राष्ट्रीय अपराध रिकॉर्ड ब्यूरो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 10:29 AM IST
एनसीआरबी डाटा
एनसीआरबी डाटा - फोटो : NCRB Website
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय अपराध रिकार्ड ब्यूरो के ताजा रिपोर्ट के अनुसार साल 2018 में देश में अपराध दर्ज करने के मामले में बढ़ोत्तरी देखी गई है। 2017 में जहां 50,07,044 मामले दर्ज किए गए थे वहीं 2018 में यह आंकड़ा 1.3 फीसदी बढ़कर 50,07,044 पहुंच गया।
विज्ञापन
वहीं, देश में 2017 के मुकाबले 2018 में अपराध दर में कमी देखी गई है। 2017 में जहां अपराध की दर प्रति लाख जनसंख्या पर 388.6 था वहीं 2018 में यह घटकर 383.5 हो गया।



 
पौष पूर्णिमा पर जगन्नाथमंदिर में कराएं विष्णुसहस्त्रनाम का पाठ, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 10-जनवरी-2020
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बगदाद: दो रॉकेट दागकर किया गया हमला
World

बगदाद में दूतावास के पास फिर हमला, ट्रंप को युद्ध से रोकने के लिए अमेरिकी संसद में आज वोटिंग

9 जनवरी 2020

शुक्र ने बदली चाल
Predictions

Venus Transit in Aquarius: आज कुंभ राशि में शुक्र, इन पांच राशियों की होगी चांदी

9 जनवरी 2020

शनिदेव की पूजा
Astrology

मकर और कुंभ राशि के स्वामी शनिदेव साल 2020 में किसे करेंगे मालामाल

8 जनवरी 2020

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
Dholpur fresh (Advertorial)

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
Bollywood

'तानाजी...' पर खुलकर बोले अजय और काजोल, निजी जिदंगी के साथ ही जेएनयू हिंसा का भी किया जिक्र

8 जनवरी 2020

काजोल, ओम राउत और अजय देवगन
अजय देवगन
अजय देवगन, ओम राउत और काजोल
काजोल, ओम राउत और अजय देवगन
Bollywood

'तानाजी...' पर खुलकर बोले अजय और काजोल, निजी जिदंगी के साथ ही जेएनयू हिंसा का भी किया जिक्र

8 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
Gorakhpur

निर्भया को बचाने के लिए जान पर खेल गया था दोस्त, पिता ने बताया वारदात की रात का सच

8 जनवरी 2020

प्लेन क्रैश (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

ये हैं दुनिया के 10 सबसे बड़े विमान हादसे, ऐसे हुई थी सबसे भयंकर दुर्घटना

8 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
विज्ञापन
national crime records bureau ncrb ncrb report 2018
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

nirbhaya case all convicts shock to get death penality but feel no guilty tihar want 2 jallad
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों को जब सौंपा गया डेथ वारंट, ऐसा हुआ उनका हाल

9 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय नौसेना
India News

अमेरिका-ईरान तनाव बढ़ता देख भारतीय नौसेना ने खाड़ी में तैनात किए जंगी जहाज

9 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

आयकर रिटर्न फॉर्म में इस बार बड़े बदलाव, देनी होगी और जानकारी

9 जनवरी 2020

बगदाद: दो रॉकेट दागकर किया गया हमला
World

बगदाद में दूतावास के पास फिर हमला, ट्रंप को युद्ध से रोकने के लिए अमेरिकी संसद में आज वोटिंग

9 जनवरी 2020

iran-america
World

ट्रंप के 52 निशाने के जवाब में ईरान ने गिनाए 140 ठिकाने, कहा- भूलकर भी भूल मत करना

9 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
'छपाक' के एक दृश्य में दीपिका पादुकोण
Reviews

Chhapaak Review: दीपिका और मेघना की जुगलबंदी ने किया कमाल, तपाक से देख आइए छपाक

9 जनवरी 2020

बेड पर कुत्ते तो फर्श पर सोते इंसान
Meerut

अमर उजाला के कैमरे से खुली पोल, बेड पर कुत्ते, फर्श पर सोते मिले इंसान, सबूत हैं ये तस्वीरें

9 जनवरी 2020

चंद्रग्रहण
Meerut

चंद्रग्रहण का भारत में कैसा रहेगा असर, जानने के लिए पांच क्लिक में पढ़िए

9 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya accused
Delhi NCR

बेचैनी में गुजरी निर्भया के चारों गुनहगारों की रात, छोड़ दिया है खाना-पीना

9 जनवरी 2020

ईरान में विरोध प्रदर्शन
India News

ईरान की जवाबी कार्रवाई से बढ़ी भारत की उलझन, नागरिकों की सुरक्षा और रोजगार की सता रही चिंता

9 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Police
India News

निर्भया केस: 99 फीसदी पीड़ितों ने पुलिस को 'बहुत अच्छा' रैंक देने से किया था मना, रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

निर्भया कांड के फौरन बाद चश्मदीद गवाह द्वारा सार्वजनिक तौर पर यह कहना कि दिल्ली में एफआईआर दर्ज कराने के लिए आम आदमी हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पाता, इस बात ने पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली की पोल खोलकर रख दी थी।

9 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
ट्रक में लगी आग
India News

सिलेंडर से लदे ट्रक में लगी भीषण आग की चपेट में आई स्कूल बस, बाल-बाल बचे 25 छात्र

9 जनवरी 2020

गांधी शांति यात्रा
India News

सीएए-जेएनयू हिंसा: मुंबई से शुरू हुई यशवंत सिन्हा गांधी शांति यात्रा, पवार और चह्वाण हुए शामिल

9 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

प्रवासी भारतीय दिवस: प्रोफेशनल ही नहीं भारतीय मजदूरों का भी है दबदबा, जानें किस देश में कितने भारतीय

9 जनवरी 2020

प्रवासी भारतीय दिवस
India News

प्रवासी भारतीय दिवस: हर साल भेजते हैं 57 हजार करोड़ रुपये, जानिए क्यों मनाया जाता है

9 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस
India News

कई राज्यों में सरकार होने के बावजूद राज्यसभा में कमजोर होगी कांग्रेस

9 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय नौसेना
India News

अमेरिका-ईरान तनाव बढ़ता देख भारतीय नौसेना ने खाड़ी में तैनात किए जंगी जहाज

9 जनवरी 2020

नीरव मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीबीआई को मिली नीरव मोदी के खिलाफ पूरक प्रत्यर्पण आवेदन दायर करने की मंजूरी

9 जनवरी 2020

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

9 जनवरी 2020

winter
India News

बर्फबारी और बारिश ने उत्तर भारत में फिर बढ़ाई ठंड, कई उड़ानें रद्द, देरी से चल रहीं ट्रेनें

9 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

ट्रंप को ईरान का जवाब, कहा अमेरिका और उसके सहयोगी देशों के 140 ठिकाने निशाने पर

ईरान और अमेरिका के बीच तनाव बढ़ता जा रहा है। ट्रंप ने ईरान के 52 ठिकानों के निशाने पर होने की बात कही तो वहीं ईरान ने कहा कि अमेरिका और उसके सहयोगी देशों के 140 ठिकाने उसके निशाने पर हैं।

9 जनवरी 2020

ईरान-अमेरिका 1:34

ईरान-अमेरिका तनाव के बीच डोनाल्ड ट्र्ंप का बयान, कासिम सुलेमानी को बताया आतंकी

8 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा 1:49

देश में अशांति के खिलाफ मुंबई में भाजपा का विरोध प्रदर्शन, दिलीप ताहिल और जूही चावला भी हुए शामिल

8 जनवरी 2020

भारत बंद 2:25

देशभर में दिखा 'भारत बंद' का असर, कहीं चक्काजाम तो कहीं हुई हिंसक झड़प

8 जनवरी 2020

बैंक 1:01

भारत बंद का बैंकिग सेवाओं पर दिखा बड़ा असर, 21 करोड़ के 28 लाख चेक अटके

8 जनवरी 2020

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मुफ्त में 64 करोड़ रुपये बांटेगा जापानी फैशन कंपनी का अरबपति मालिक 

9 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

फेशियल रिकॉग्निशन सॉफ्टवेयर से अपराधियों को पहचानने की तैयारी

9 जनवरी 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर
India News

अमेरिका समेत 16 देशों के राजनयिकों को आज जम्मू-कश्मीर का दौरा कराएगी सरकार

9 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

आयकर रिटर्न फॉर्म में इस बार बड़े बदलाव, देनी होगी और जानकारी

9 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और गृह मंत्री शाह को जान से मारने की धमकी देने वाला गिरफ्तार

9 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

28 जनवरी से तीन फरवरी तक चलेगा मुंबई अंतरराष्ट्रीय फिल्म फेस्टिवल

9 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited