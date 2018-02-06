अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Naresh Agrawal said, the nation should take action on Ceasefire violation

नरेश अग्रवाल का विवादित बयान- 'आतंकी पड़ रहे भारी, पाक फौज आएगी तो क्या करेंगे'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 04:21 PM IST
Naresh Agrawal said, the nation should take action on Ceasefire violation
Naresh Agrawal
पाकिस्तान की ओर से सीमा पर युद्ध विराम का उल्लंघन करने के मुद्दे पर समाजवादी पार्टी के सांसद नरेश अग्रवाल ने सरकार की आलोचना की है। उन्होंने कहा कि गृह मंत्री कहते हैं कि शहादत खाली नहीं जाएगी, कोई हमारी तरफ आंख नहीं उठा सकता। 

रक्षा मंत्री भी यही कहती हैं लेकिन आंख तो रोज उठ रही है। अगर आतंकवादी यह हाल कर रहे हैं तो जब पाकिस्तानी फौज आयेगी तो क्या हालत होगी। सपा सांसद ने कहा कि देश को कड़े निर्णय लेना चाहिए। 

आपको बता दें कि कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने भी इस मुद्दे पर केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा था। उन्होंने कहा था कि यह सरकार बॉर्डर पर लाल आंख दिखाने की बात कहती है लेकिन तब चुप हो जाती है जब देश में बहुत बुरा हो रहा हो। उन्होंने सरकार के सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के दावे पर चुटकी ली थी। 
naresh agarwal samajwadi party ceasefire violation

