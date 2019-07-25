राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड में दोषी नलिनी एक महीने की पैरोल पर आईं जेल से बाहर

Nalini Sriharan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, released on a month- long ordinary parole from Vellore central prison today, to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding. Madras High Court on 5th July granted her the parole. pic.twitter.com/Gi4p5usSu4— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019
कुमास्वामी ने बुधवार को कहा कि उन्होंने मंगलवार को अपने आखिरी आदेश पर हस्ताक्षर किए। इसके कुछ ही घंटों बाद विश्वास मत पर चार दिनों तक चली बहस के बाद जब वोटिंग हुई तो उनकी सरकार छह वोटों से गिर गई।
25 जुलाई 2019