Home ›   India News ›   Nalini Sriharan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, released on a month ordinary parole

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड में दोषी नलिनी एक महीने की पैरोल पर आईं जेल से बाहर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वेल्लोर Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 10:39 AM IST
Nalini Sriharan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, released on a month ordinary parole
- फोटो : ANI
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की हत्या के मामले में दोषी नलिनी श्रीहरन एक महीने की पैरोल पर जेल से बाहर आ गई हैं। नलिनी अपनी बेटी की शादी की व्यवस्था करने के लिए आज वेल्लोर केंद्रीय जेल से एक महीने की लंबी साधारण पैरोल पर रिहा हुई हैं। बता दें कि 5 जुलाई को मद्रास उच्च न्यायालय ने उन्हें पैरोल दी थी।
nalini sriharan rajiv gandhi assassination rajiv gandhi jail parole राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड
