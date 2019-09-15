नायडू और मोदी ने इंजीनियर्स दिवस पर इंजीनियरों को दी बधाई, बताया दृढ़ संकल्प का पर्यायवाची

Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal. Greetings on #EngineersDay and best wishes to all hardworking engineers. Tributes to the exemplary engineer Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2019
आंध्र प्रदेश में गोदावरी नदी में एक पर्यटन नाव पलटने से 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई। नाव में कुल 61 लोग सवार थे, 23 लोगों को बचा लिया गया, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है।
15 सितंबर 2019