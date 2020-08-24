शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   MV Shreyams Kumar became Rajya Sabha member, defeated Congress candidate by 47 votes

एमवी श्रेयम्स कुमार बने राज्यसभा सदस्य, कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार को 47 वोटों से हराया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 09:31 PM IST
Kerala Legislative Assembly
Kerala Legislative Assembly - फोटो : Social media

ख़बर सुनें
केरल में लोकतांत्रिक जनता दल के नेता और पूर्व विधायक एमवी श्रेयम्स कुमार सोमवार को राज्यसभा सदस्य चुने गए। सांसद पिता वीरेंद्र कुमार की मौत के बाद खाली पड़ी सीट पर हुए राज्यसभा चुनाव में लेफ्ट पार्टी के श्रेयम्स ने कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार को 47 वोटों के अंतर से हराया। मतदान में पड़े कुल 130 वोटों में श्रेयम्स को 88 वोट मिले, वहीं कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार को 41 वोट ही मिले।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited