केरल: जुमे की नमाज पढ़ाने वाली महिला इमाम को जान से मारने की धमकी

एजेंसी, मलप्पुरम Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 08:40 PM IST
केरल के मलप्पुरम में पिछले हफ्ते शुक्रवार को जुमे की नमाज की अगुवाई करने वाली महिला को जान से मारने की धमकी मिल रही हैं। इसके बावजूद इमाम की भूमिका निभाने वाली जमीता ने कहा कि वह धमकियों से डरने वाली नहीं है और जुमे की नमाज की अगुवाई करती रहेंगी। 

जमीता ने कहा, ‘सोशल मीडिया पर टिप्पणी और धमकी पोस्ट किए गए हैं। इसमें कहा गया है कि मुझे जिंदा नहीं रहने दिया जाए। मुझे जिंदा जला दिया जाए क्योंकि मैं इस्लाम को तबाह कर रही हूं।’ 

उन्होंने बताया कि मुझे व्हाट्सएप, फेसबुक और यूट्यूब पर धमकी दी जा रही है, लेकिन मैं इससे डरने वाली नहीं हूं। मैं इन धमकियों के आगे नहीं झुक सकती।

गौरतलब है कि कुरान सुन्नत सोसायटी की महासचिव 34 वर्षीय जमीता ने बीते शुक्रवार को जिले के वांडूर गांव में सोसायटी के कार्यालय में जुमे की नमाज की अगुवाई की थी। हर शुक्रवार को जुमे की नमाज की अगुवाई आम तौर पर पुरुष करते रहे हैं।
