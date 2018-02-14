अपना शहर चुनें

कोलकाता: हिंदू संगठन ने कराया जबरन धर्मांतरण, मीडिया कर्मियों से मारपीट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 06:44 PM IST
कोलकाता में बुधवार को हिंदू संहति नाम के एक संगठन द्वारा मुस्लिमों के जबरन धर्मांतरण करवाने का मामला सामने आया है। हिंदू संहति नाम के इस हिंदू संगठन पर 14 मुस्लिम लोगों के धर्मांतरण का आरोप है।

न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, हिंदू संहति संगठन ने कोलकाता में एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान धर्मांतरण किया गया। इस दौरान पत्रकारों ने जब मुस्लिम से हिंदू बने लोगों से बातचीत करना चाहा तो हिंदू संहति के कार्यकर्ताओं ने  उनके साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी। जिसमें मीडिया कर्मियों को चोटें भी आई।'
 
 
muslim hinduism kolkata

