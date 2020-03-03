शहर चुनें


महाराष्ट्र: सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे के आवास के पास से हत्या का वांछित अपराधी गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 03 Mar 2020 08:05 AM IST
पकड़ा गया अपराधी इरशाद खान
पकड़ा गया अपराधी इरशाद खान - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई पुलिस की अपराध शाखा ने एक वांछित अपराधी इरशाद खान को मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे के आवास के पास से गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़ा गया अपराधी इरशाद मुंबई के साथ-साथ गुजरात में भी चोरी और हत्या के कई मामलों में वांछित है। पुलिस ने इरशाद के पास से एक देसी पिस्तौल और सात कारतूस बरामद किए हैं।
