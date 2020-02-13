महाराष्ट्र: मुंबई में तीन मंजिला इमारत में लगी आग, कोई हताहत नहीं

Mumbai: A level-III fire has broken out at Rolta company in Andheri East. 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/HfLTN8Oln3— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
स्पाइसजेट की बैंकॉक से दिल्ली आने वाली एक उड़ान में आने वाले एक यात्री को नोवेल कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण के संदेह में गुरूवार को अलग रखा गया है। स्पाइसजेट ने यह जानकारी दी।
13 फरवरी 2020