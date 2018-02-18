अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Mumbai: foundation stone laying ceremony of Navi Mumbai International Airport by Pm modi

PM मोदी ने मुंबईवासियों को दी दूसरे बड़े एयरपोर्ट की सौगात, जानिए खासियतें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 04:33 PM IST
Mumbai: foundation stone laying ceremony of Navi Mumbai International Airport by Pm modi
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को मुंबईवासियों को दूसरे बड़े एयरपोर्ट की सौगात दी। पीएम ने मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस के साथ मिलकर नवी मुंबई एयरपोर्ट की आधारशिला रखी।
इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री ने अपने संबोधन में कहा 'वैश्वीकरण हमारे समय की एक वास्तविकता है और वैश्वीकरण के साथ तालमेल रखने के लिए हमें उच्च गुणवत्ता वाले बुनियादी ढांचे की आवश्यकता है।'

एनडीए सरकार के महत्वकांक्षी सागरमाला प्रोजेक्ट पर पीएम ने कहा ' इस परियोजना से केवल बंदरगाहों का ही विकास नहीं होगा बल्कि इनसे विकास के कार्यों में भी मदद मिलेगी।'

बता दें कि करीब 16 हजार करोड़ रुपये की लागत से बनने वाले नवी मुंबई अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे (एनएमआईए) का भूमि पूजन करने के बाद पीएम मोदी ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार के तीन दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय निवेशक सम्मेलन मैग्नेटिक महाराष्ट्र 2018 का उद्घाटन किया।
 



वर्तमान में छत्रपति शिवाजी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट (सीएसआईए) पर यात्रियों की काफी भीड़ है। वर्तमान में सीएसआईए पर प्रतिघंटे 55 हवाई सेवाओं का परिचालन किया जा रहा है और अब यह अपनी क्षमता के अंतिम चरण में है। आलम यह है कि अब मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर किसी भी विमानन कंपनी को अतिरिक्त स्लॉट नहीं मिल सकता।
pm modi devendra fadnavis

