मुंबई: मॉल में बने अस्पताल में लगी आग, दमकलकर्मी बचाव अभियान में जुटे

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup; rescue operation on— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021
"Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I've seen a hospital at mall for the first time. Action to be taken. 70 patients including COVID infected shifted to another hospital," says Mumbai Mayor pic.twitter.com/sq1K29PVhe
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.