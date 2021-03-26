शहर चुनें

मुंबई: मॉल में बने अस्पताल में लगी आग, दमकलकर्मी बचाव अभियान में जुटे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Fri, 26 Mar 2021 05:13 AM IST
भांडुप में अस्पताल में लगी आग
भांडुप में अस्पताल में लगी आग - फोटो : [email protected]
महाराष्ट्र की राजधानी मुंबई में भांडुप के एक अस्पताल में आग लग गई। दमकलकर्मी बचाव अभियान में जुटे हैं। मुंबई के मेयर ने कहा कि आग लगने की वजह का अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है। मैंने पहली बार मॉल में एक अस्पताल देखा है, इस पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। कोरोना संक्रमितों सहित 70 मरीजों को दूसरे अस्पताल में स्थानांतरित किया गया है।
india news maharashtra mumbai maharashtra news firemen rescue operation fire in bhandup fire in hospital

