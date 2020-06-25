मुंबई में एक इमारत में लगी आग, दमकल विभाग की आठ गाड़ियां मौके पर

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a building in Raghuvanshi Mills of Lower Parel area; 8 fire tenders are at the spot. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/5PJKB7cmR8— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.