Home ›   India News ›   Mumbai Fire Latest News: Fire breaks out at a building in Raghuvanshi Mills of Lower Parel area, 8 fire tenders are at the spot

मुंबई में एक इमारत में लगी आग, दमकल विभाग की आठ गाड़ियां मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 25 Jun 2020 01:54 PM IST
रघुवंशी मिल इमारत में लगी आग
रघुवंशी मिल इमारत में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र की राजधानी मुंबई के लोवर परेल इलाके में स्थित रघुवंशी मिल इमारत में आग लग गई है। आग लगने की सूचना दमकल विभाग को दे दी गई। इसके बाद दमकल विभाग की आठ गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची है। दमकल कर्मियों द्वारा आग बुझाने का काम जारी है। 
fire in mumbai fire tender

