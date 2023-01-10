Mumbai: एयरपोर्ट पर 28.10 करोड़ की कोकीन बरामद, हनी ट्रैप में फंसाकर यात्री से करवाई जा रही थी तस्करी

मुंबई कस्टम विभाग ने एयरपोर्ट पर बैग में छुपाकर ले जाई जा रही 2.81 किलोग्राम कोकीन बरामद की है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि 28.10 करोड़ मूल्य की कोकीन के साथ एक भारतीय यात्री को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

#WATCH | Mumbai Airport Customs y'day arrested an Indian pax carrying 2.81 Kg cocaine worth Rs 28.10 Cr, concealed in a duffle bag. Probe shows that pax was lured to carry drugs by persons whom he met only over social media. He was honey trapped to indulge in smuggling: Customs pic.twitter.com/oCxBG5F2CP