Mumbai: एयरपोर्ट पर 28.10 करोड़ की कोकीन बरामद, हनी ट्रैप में फंसाकर यात्री से करवाई जा रही थी तस्करी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
मुंबई कस्टम विभाग ने एयरपोर्ट पर बैग में छुपाकर ले जाई जा रही 2.81 किलोग्राम कोकीन बरामद की है। अधिकारियों का कहना है कि 28.10 करोड़ मूल्य की कोकीन के साथ एक भारतीय यात्री को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
#WATCH | Mumbai Airport Customs y'day arrested an Indian pax carrying 2.81 Kg cocaine worth Rs 28.10 Cr, concealed in a duffle bag. Probe shows that pax was lured to carry drugs by persons whom he met only over social media. He was honey trapped to indulge in smuggling: Customs pic.twitter.com/oCxBG5F2CP— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.