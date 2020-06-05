शहर चुनें
Mumbai: Bodies of two persons working at a restaurant in Mira Road area found inside a water tank

मुंबई: पानी की टंकी से मिले दो शव, रेस्तरां में काम करते थे दोनों

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 05 Jun 2020 10:01 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मुंबई के मीरा रोड स्थित एक रेस्तरां में काम करने वाले दो लोगों का शव वहां एक पानी की टंकी से बरामद हुआ है। पुलिस को घटना की सूचना दी गई है। पुलिस ने इस संबंध में मामला दर्ज कर लिया है और जांच जारी है। 
mumba death

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

