गणेश चतुर्थी उत्सव: शिंदे और फडणवीस के साथ लालबागचा राजा पहुंचे अमित शाह, पूजा-पाठ किया; देखें वीडियो

Follow Us

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह गणपति उत्सव में भाग लेने के लिए शनिवार को महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे के आधिकारिक आवास 'वर्षा' और दक्षिण मुंबई के मालाबार हिल स्थित उप मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस के आवास 'सागर' गए। शिंदे के आवास पर मौजूद लोगों में फडणवीस के साथ-साथ राज्य के मंत्री मंगल प्रभात लोढ़ा और दीपक केसरकर भी शामिल थे।

#WATCH | Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis offer prayers at CM's residence during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities pic.twitter.com/mKB91GsfRo

और पढ़ें

— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023 बता दें कि देश-विदेश में इन दिनों गणेश चतुर्थी का जश्न मनाया जा रहा है। मुबंई में भी गणेश की धूम देखने लायक है। बॉलीवुड सहित कई मशहूर हस्तियां हर दिन मुंबई के प्रतिष्ठत लाल बाग के राजा (लालबागचा) के दर्शन कर रहे हैं। एक दिन पहले उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी भी लालबाग के राजा के दरबार में पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान उनके साथ उनकी पत्नी नीता अंबानी, मां कोकिलाबेन अंबानी, छोटा बेटा अनंत अंबानी और बेटी ईशा अंबानी भी मौजूद थे।

विज्ञापन