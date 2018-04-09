शहर चुनें

Mumbai airport will remain close from 11 am to 5 pm due to maintenance work

सोमवार और मंगलवार को 6 घंटे के लिए बंद रहेगा मुंबई एयरपोर्ट, फ्लाइट्स पर पड़ेगा असर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुबंई Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 11:02 AM IST
मुंबई एयरपोर्ट
मुंबई एयरपोर्ट
मुंबई का छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज अतंर्राष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट 9 और 10 अप्रैल को सुबह 11 से 5 बजे तक बंद रहेगा। डीएनए की खबर के अनुसार सोमवार और मंगलवार को एयरपोर्ट का मेन रनवे बंद रहेगा यानी लगभग 6 घंटे तक इसपर ना तो कोई फ्लाइट आएगी और ना ही जाएंगी। एयरपोर्ट को मॉनसून से पहले मरम्मत कार्य की वजह से बंद रखा जाएगा। इस दौरान रनवे पर इकट्ठा हुए रबर को हटाया जाएगा। यह पूर्व मानसून एक नियमित रखरखाव अभ्यास है।
 
जेट एयरवेज ने रविवार को अपनी रीशिड्यूल और कैंसल हुई फ्लाइट्स की सूची वेबसाइट पर जारी की थी ताकि यात्रियों को परेशानी ना हो। हालांकि इन दोनों ही तारीखों पर यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को थोड़ी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ सकते है। उन्हें एयरलाइन से बदले हुए समय की जानकारी लेनी होगी। इससे पहले शिवाजी एयरपोर्ट का जिम्मा एयरपोर्ट्स अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया के पास था। 

साल 2006 में पब्लिक प्राइवेट पार्टनरशिप के तहत इसकी जिम्मेदारी मुंबई इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट प्राइवेट लिमिटेड को ट्रांसफर कर दी गई है। छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट दुनिया का अकेला ऐसा हवाई अड्डा है जिसने एक सिंगल-रनवे से एक ही दिन में 935 उड़ानों को संभालने का रिकॉर्ड दर्ज किया हुआ है। रोजाना इस एयरपोर्ट से 867 फ्लाइट उड़ान भरती हैं। यानी इससे सालाना 45.2 मिलियन यात्री यात्रा करते हैं।

