Mumbai: बिपरजॉय की वजह से बिगड़ा मौसम, फ्लाइट्स में देरी की वजह से मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर अफरा-तफरी के हालात

#WATCH | Maharashtra: High tidal waves witnessed in Mumbai as cyclone #Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.



(visuals from Gateway of India)



एयर इंडिया ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

महाराष्ट्र में मुंबई समेत तटीय इलाकों में रविवार रात से ही भारी बारिश हो रही है। चक्रवाती तूफान बिपरजॉय जैसे जैसे खतरनाक हो रहा है, वैसे ही देश के पश्चिमी तटीय इलाकों में मौसम बिगड़ रहा है। मुंबई में तेज हवाएं चल रही हैं और कई जगह पेड़ भी गिर गए हैं। वहीं समुद्र में ऊंची लहरें उठ रही हैं, जिसके चलते तटीय इलाकों के लोगों को भी आगाह कर दिया गया है। (visuals from Gateway of India) pic.twitter.com/UrnR0sahtE — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023 एयर इंडिया ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि 'खराब मौसम की वजह से और मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर रनवे नंबर 9/27 के बंद होने की वजह से हमारी कुछ फ्लाइट्स में देरी हुई है। हमारे मेहमानों को इससे हुई असुविधा के लिए हमे खेद है।' इंडिगो एयरलाइंस ने भी उसकी फ्लाइट्स में देरी के लिए यात्रियों से माफी मांगी है। इसी तरह अकासा एयर ने भी फ्लाइट्स में देरी की बात कही है।महाराष्ट्र में मुंबई समेत तटीय इलाकों में रविवार रात से ही भारी बारिश हो रही है। चक्रवाती तूफान बिपरजॉय जैसे जैसे खतरनाक हो रहा है, वैसे ही देश के पश्चिमी तटीय इलाकों में मौसम बिगड़ रहा है। मुंबई में तेज हवाएं चल रही हैं और कई जगह पेड़ भी गिर गए हैं। वहीं समुद्र में ऊंची लहरें उठ रही हैं, जिसके चलते तटीय इलाकों के लोगों को भी आगाह कर दिया गया है।

