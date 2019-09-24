शहर चुनें

मुंबई के खार इलाके में इमारत का एक हिस्सा गिरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 03:05 PM IST
इमारत का गिरा हुआ हिस्सा
इमारत का गिरा हुआ हिस्सा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
देश की आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई में एक बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। मुंबई के खार (पश्चिम) में आज एक इमारत की सीढ़ी का एक हिस्सा ढह गया।
इस घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं मिली है। घटना के बाद से पूरे इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया है। 

खबर अपडेट की जा रही है...
maharashtra mumbai election
