मुंबई: नायर अस्पताल में मरीज के परिजनों ने दो डॉक्टरों के साथ मारपीट की, विरोध में ओपीडी बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 11 Jan 2020 03:17 PM IST
मुंबई के नायर अस्पताल में दो रेजिडेंट डॉक्टरों पर एक मरीज के परिवार ने हमला किया। दरअसल, 13 वर्षीय मरीज की आज सुबह मौत हो गई थी। जिससे गुस्साए परिजनों ने डॉक्टरों के साथ मारपीट की। 
पुलिस ने इस संबंध में मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। वहीं, डॉक्टरों ने हमले के विरोध किया और अस्पताल के ओपीडी को बंद कर दिया। दूसरी ओर, महाराष्ट्र एसोसिएशन ऑफ रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स ने नायर अस्पताल में डॉक्टरों पर कथित हमले की निंदा की है। साथ ही अस्पताल के प्रत्येक वार्ड में पर्याप्त सुरक्षा की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा है कि हमारी मांगे पूरी होने के बाद ही कार्य शुरू किया जाएगा। 


 
