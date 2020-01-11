मुंबई: नायर अस्पताल में मरीज के परिजनों ने दो डॉक्टरों के साथ मारपीट की, विरोध में ओपीडी बंद

Mumbai: 2 resident doctors at Nair Hospital allegedly attacked by family of a 13-year-old patient who died today morning; Case registered. Doctors stage protest against the attack, hospital’s OPD closed.— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020
Mumbai: Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors, Nair Hospital, condemns alleged attack on the doctors & demands adequate security at each ward of the hospital for a short time. "We shall resume duties after fulfillment of the same," they say. https://t.co/H5F8dPy5vZ— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020
