टीवी रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक मोशे नरीमन हाउस जाएगा, साथ ही वह गेट वे ऑफ इंडिया भी जाएगा। नरीमन हाउस में मोशे के स्वागत के लिए बड़ी तैयारियां की गई है, जिनमें इजारयली डिश भी बनाई गी है। मोशे के दादाजी का कहना है कि वह भारत आकर बेहद खुश है और वह अब भारत में ज्यादा सुरक्षित है।
Moshe Holtzberg(Baby Moshe), who lost his parents in the 26/11 terror attacks, arrives in Mumbai again. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/U2e5DSAHQl— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018
It's a very special day. Thank God that Moshe could come again. Mumbai is a lot more safe now: Rabbi Holztberg Nachman, Grandfather of Moshe Holtzberg (Baby Moshe) #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/6jEyimOZqB— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018
16 जनवरी 2018
