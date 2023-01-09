Bomb Threat: मॉस्को से गोवा आ रही एक चार्टर्ड फ्लाइट में बम की खबर, जामनगर किया गया डायवर्ट; जांच जारी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Gujarat | Outside visuals from Jamnagar Aiport where Moscow-Goa chartered flight was diverted after Goa ATC received a bomb threat.— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023
Aircraft is under isolation bay & further investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/rjge2VLnxe
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.