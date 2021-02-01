Home ›   India News ›   MoS Finance Anurag Thakur offers prayers ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2021

वित्त राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने घर में की पूजा, बोले- लोगों की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरेगा बजट

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Mon, 01 Feb 2021 08:48 AM IST
वित्त राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर
वित्त राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
आज वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण संसद में देश का आम बजट पेश करेंगी। उनके साथ वित्त राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर भी शामिल होंगे। संसद में बजट पेश करने से पहले अनुराग ठाकुर ने अपने घर पर पूजा की। उन्होंने कहा कि इस साल का बजट लोगों की उम्मीद पर खरा उतरेगा।
वित्त मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने कहा कि हमारी सरकार सबका साथ, सबका विकास और सबका विश्वास वाले मंत्र पर काम करती है। हमारी सरकार ने आत्मनिर्भर पैकेज का एलान करके इस मंत्र को नई दिशा दी है। आत्मनिर्भर भारत से महामारी से बचने और अर्थवयवस्था को धीरे-धीरे पटरी पर लाने का काम हो रहा है।


 

india news national union budget 2021 union budet with amar ujala budget with amar ujala anurag thakur nirmala sitharaman

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
