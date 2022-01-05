आंध्र प्रदेश: मछुआरों के दो समूहों के बीच हुई झड़प, सात घायल और कई नावों लगा दी आग

AP | More than 7 people were injured and several boats were set to fire during a clash b/w 2 groups of fishermen at Peda Jalaripeta in Visakhapatnam.The clash broke out over the use of ring nets. We've imposed Sec 144 at Vasavanipalem &Jalaripeta areas: CP Manish Kr Sinha (04.01) pic.twitter.com/6lWV5a09W3— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022
