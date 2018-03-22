इस BJP नेता की पार्टी नहीं कर रही मदद, बेटे ने PM मोदी से लगाई गुहार  

My father has given 20 years to BJP, now I want the party & its leader to help us. But no help is coming from anywhere in anyway: Mohd. Shaqib Khan, Son of BJP leader Mohd. Shahzad Khan who has urged PM Narendra Modi & other BJP leaders to help his ailing father. pic.twitter.com/BF7CR8n2FE— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018
22 मार्च 2018