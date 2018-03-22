शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Mohd Shaqib says My father has given 20 years to BJP, now I want the party & its leader to help us

इस BJP नेता की पार्टी नहीं कर रही मदद, बेटे ने PM मोदी से लगाई गुहार  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Mar 2018 09:04 AM IST
मोहम्मद शाकिब खान
मोहम्मद शाकिब खान
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता के एक बेटे ने अपने बीमार पिता के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मदद की गुहार लगाई है। मोहम्मद शाकिब ने कहा कि मेरे पिता मोहम्मद शहजाद पिछले 20 साल से भाजपा में हैं। इसलिए मैं चाहता हूं कि पार्टी के नेता उनकी मदद करें। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरे पिता बीमार हैं लेकिन आज भाजपा का कोई भी नेता हमारी मदद के लिए नहीं आ रहा है। शाकिब ने प्रधानमंत्री और अन्य भाजपा नेताओं से मदद के लिए आग्रह किया है। 
 


शाकिब ने कहा कि हम शनिवार को एम्स गए थे। लेकिन मेरे पिता को वहां भर्ती नहीं किया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरे पिता को लीवर इन्फेक्शन हैं। डॉक्टरों ने लीवर ट्रांसप्लांट कराने को कहा है। 

RELATED

bjp pm modi aiims

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

आमिर खान और शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

इस वजह से सालों बाद शाहरुख ने मांगी आमिर से मदद, वजह जान आप भी करेंगे 'सैल्यूट'

22 मार्च 2018

शोएब इब्राहिम
Television

इस्लाम धर्म कबूल 'सिमर' ने कोस्टार के साथ की थी शादी, एक महीने बाद पति ने दिया बड़ा बयान

22 मार्च 2018

Madhuri Dixit
Bollywood

अनुष्का की राह पर चलीं माधुरी दीक्षित, पति के साथ फिर से छा जाने की तैयारी

22 मार्च 2018

SBI SO recruitment 2018- Apply online for 119 Special Officer Posts
Government Jobs

स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में मैनेजर बनने का मौका, 52 वर्ष तक के उम्मीदवार करें आवेदन

22 मार्च 2018

Hartron Recruitment 2018- Apply Online for 28 Job Vacancies
Other Jobs

हार्ट्रोन इन्फॉर्मेटिक्स लिमिटेड में प्रोग्रामर्स के पदों पर भर्ती, नि:शुल्क करें आवेदन

22 मार्च 2018

Odisha Postal Circle Recruitment 2018 – Apply Online for 163 Postman and Mail Guard Posts
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए पोस्ट ऑफिस में नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, ऐसे करें आवेदन

22 मार्च 2018

Heroines are worse than prostitutes says Neha gnanvel wife of Singham 3 Tamil director raja
Bollywood

प्रोड्यूसर की पत्नी ने सेक्स वर्कर्स से की एक्ट्रेसेज की तुलना, बोलीं- हम बिस्तर होना सामान्य बात

22 मार्च 2018

Here is the reason of Rekhas open letter to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, chek it out
Bollywood

आखिर रेखा ने क्यों की थी खत में ऐश्वर्या की तारीफ, वजह कही ये तो नहीं!

22 मार्च 2018

people dont know about these weird things in china
Weird Stories

चीन में शराब पीने की मिलती है सजा जैसी 6 अद्भुत परंपराएं, दंग रह जाएंगे जानकर

22 मार्च 2018

the headless chicken
Amazing Animals

चमत्कार! गर्दन कटने के बाद भी 1 साल से ज्यादा जिंदा रहा मुर्गा, यकीं न हो तो खबर जरूर पढ़ें

22 मार्च 2018

Most Read

mark zuckerberg
India News

डाटा लीक मामला: मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, फेसबुक पर बदलाव की कही बात

डाटा लीक मामले पर फेसबुक के संस्थापक मार्क जकरबर्ग ने अपनी चुप्पी को तोड़ते हुए गलती को स्वीकार किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यूजर्स का डाटा सुरक्षित रखने की जिम्मेदारी हमारी है।

22 मार्च 2018

योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

राज्यसभा चुनाव: यूपी में बदल रहे हैं पल-पल समीकरण, जानें क्या है वोटों का गणित

22 मार्च 2018

अमित शाह
India News

अमित शाह बोले- हमारे पाले में है गेंद, नीतीश कुमार नहीं तोड़ेंगे गठबंधन

22 मार्च 2018

pos machines will be start in trains for putting rein on expensive food items
India News

खाने की चीजों के ज्यादा दाम पर लगाम, ट्रेनों में लगाई जाएंगी पीओएस मशीनें

22 मार्च 2018

FACEBOOK
India News

...तो इस तरह आपके फेसबुक डाटा का होता है गलत इस्तेमाल

22 मार्च 2018

मनीष सिसोदिया
India News

दिल्ली का बजट आज पेश होगा, शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य पर रहेगा ध्यान, मुफ्त पानी, सस्ती बिजली भी लिस्ट में

22 मार्च 2018

मुंबई कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष संजय निरुपम
India News

2019 लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना से गठबंधन नहीं करेगी कांग्रेस

21 मार्च 2018

कांग्रेस में इस्तीफों की झड़ी
India News

महाअधिवेशन के बाद कांग्रेस में लगी इस्तीफों की झड़ी, अब राज बब्बर ने छोड़ा पद

21 मार्च 2018

two Kerala women bare-breast protest against the professor over his watermelon remarks
India News

केरल: प्रोफेसर के तरबूज वाले कमेंट पर भड़कीं लड़कियां, टॉपलेस होकर किया प्रदर्शन

21 मार्च 2018

तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री के पलानीसामी
India News

तमिलनाडु विधानसभा में CM पलानीसामी बोले- बीजेपी से गठबंधन करने का कोई इरादा नहीं

21 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

तो इस जगह इस्तेमाल हुआ 5 करोड़ फेसबुक यूजर्स का डेटा!

फेसबुक से डेटा चोरी की खबरों को लेकर कांग्रेस और भारतीय जनता पार्टी आमने-सामने आ गए हैं। पॉलिटिकल डेटा एनालिसिस कंपनी 'कैम्ब्रिज एनालिटिका' पर 5 करोड़ फेसबुक यूजर्स का डेटा चुराकर, उनका गलत इस्तेमाल करने का आरोप लगा है।

22 मार्च 2018

फेसबुक 3:33

‘फेसबुक’ समाज के लिए खतरनाक!

21 मार्च 2018

राहुल गांधी 3:45

राहुल ने ऐसे पढ़ाया पीएम मोदी को ‘धर्म’ का पाठ

21 मार्च 2018

धुम्रपान 3:03

धुम्रपान बना इस बड़ी बीमारी की वजह, रोजाना होती है 1,183 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत

21 मार्च 2018

दादी 1:04

VIDEO: 90 साल की दादी को पोती ने बेरहमी से पीटा, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

21 मार्च 2018

Recommended

अमित शाह
India News

अमित शाह बोले- हमारे पाले में है गेंद, नीतीश कुमार नहीं तोड़ेंगे गठबंधन

22 मार्च 2018

मुंबई कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष संजय निरुपम
India News

2019 लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना से गठबंधन नहीं करेगी कांग्रेस

21 मार्च 2018

टीएमसी
India News

BJP की राह पर ममता, पश्चिम बंगाल के हर जिले में रथ यात्रा निकालने का ऐलान

21 मार्च 2018

after TDP's shock bjp started to make alliance more strong, two central ministers went to persuade
India News

गठबंधन को मजबूत बनाने में जुटी बीजेपी, रामविलास को मनाने पहुंचे दो केन्द्रीय मंत्री

21 मार्च 2018

बीजेपी
India News

BJP दफ्तर के सामने जिला सचिव की कार पर फेंका पेट्रोल बम 

21 मार्च 2018

After meeting with Shah, Rajbhar get soft, support BJP in Rajya Sabha elections
India News

शाह से मुलाकात के बाद राजभर के सुर पड़े नरम, राज्यसभा चुनाव में देंगे साथ

20 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.