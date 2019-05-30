शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Modi swearing-in: PM Modi and others take oath, International leaders gather

Live

LIVE: मैं नरेंद्र दामोदर दास मोदी ईश्वर की शपथ लेता हूं...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 30 May 2019 07:06 PM IST
लाइव अपडेट

07:04 PM, 30-May-2019
नरेंद्र मोदी ने ली पीएम पद की शपथ 



 
07:00 PM, 30-May-2019
नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह, राजनाथ सिंह मंच पर। 
 

 
06:58 PM, 30-May-2019
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी पहुंचे राष्ट्रपति भवन। 
 

 
06:51 PM, 30-May-2019

ये हस्तियां पहुंचीं  

रजनीकांत, जितेंद्र, रतन टाटा, आशा भोंसले, कैलाश सत्यार्थी, सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई, जग्गी वासुदेव, करण जौहर, विवेक ओबेरॉय, साध्वी ऋतंभरा, मुकेश अंबानी, नीता अंबानी, शशि थरूर, मुलायम सिंह यादव, मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा। 

राजनीतिक हस्तियां 

लालकृष्ण आडवाणी, मुरली मनोहर जोशी, सुषमा स्वराज, राहुल गांधी, सोनिया गांधी, गुलाम नबी आजाद, राजीव प्रताप रुड़ी, योगी आदित्यनाथ, मनमोहन सिंह, एचडी कुमारस्वामी, नीतीश कुमार, चिराग पासवान, कैलाश विजयवर्गीय, देवेंद्र फणडवीस, अरविंद केजरीवाल, मनीष सिसोदिया, उद्धव ठाकरे, सनी देओल, सुखबीर सिंह बादल, सुमित्रा महाजन।  

विदेशी हस्तियां

पी जुगनाथ (मॉरीशस के पीएम), 
 
06:49 PM, 30-May-2019
रजनीकांत पहुंचे।
 

 
06:49 PM, 30-May-2019
पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह और पूर्व उप प्रधानमंत्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी भी पहुंचे।
 

 
06:48 PM, 30-May-2019
नीतीश कुमार समारोह में पहुंचे।
 

 
06:47 PM, 30-May-2019
अरविंद केजरीवाल, गुलाम नबी आजाद पहुंचे
 

 
06:46 PM, 30-May-2019


 
06:46 PM, 30-May-2019
रविशंकर प्रसाद, हरसिमरत कौर
 

 
06:44 PM, 30-May-2019

राहुल गांधी और सोनिया गांधी पहुंचे

 


 

06:25 PM, 30-May-2019

सुषमा स्वराज पहुंचीं। 



 
06:24 PM, 30-May-2019
शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में राजनाथ सिंह और कैलाश सत्यार्थी। 
 

 
06:17 PM, 30-May-2019
मेहमानों का स्वागत करते अमित शाह
 

 
05:57 PM, 30-May-2019
राष्ट्रपति भवन प्रांगण का नजारा जहां शपथ ग्रहण समारोह होना है। 
 

 
03:51 PM, 30-May-2019
लोकसभा चुनाव में प्रचंड बहुमत हासिल करने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह हो रहा है। अब से कुछ ही देर में पीएम मोदी और मंत्रिमंडल के दूसरे सदस्य शपथ ग्रहण करेंगे। इस खास मौके पर बिम्सटेक में शामिल देशों के नेताओं को आमंत्रित किया गया है। शपथ ग्रहण समारोह राष्ट्रपति भवन में हो रहा है। 

राष्ट्रपति भवन के पास मेहमानों के स्वागत का नजारा।  
 


 
