LIVE: मैं नरेंद्र दामोदर दास मोदी ईश्वर की शपथ लेता हूं...

LiveLIVE: मैं नरेंद्र दामोदर दास मोदी ईश्वर की शपथ लेता हूं...
#Visuals Delhi: Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of India for a second term. pic.twitter.com/sWxt7hRF6w— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Narendra Modi,Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on stage at Rashtrapati Bhawan #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/FrB1sMSnMU— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Delhi: Narendra Modi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/4JXKJC1pSP— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Actor Rajinikanth and his wife Latha arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/04ZovJ0Nud— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Former Prime Minister Dr.Manmohan Singh and senior BJP leader LK Advani arrive at Rashtrapati Bhawan. #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/C0CDxZMSJi— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/OympUwB3Rx— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/V3xRQsKu5F— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Delhi: Ravi Shankar Prasad,Amit Shah,Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Former Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar and other leaders on stage at Rashtrapati Bhawan. #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/c1gZSmzGrr— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
राहुल गांधी और सोनिया गांधी पहुंचे
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan to attend PM #ModiSwearingIn ceremony. pic.twitter.com/3jhi2bq2DY— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Delhi: Sushma Swaraj arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan for #ModiSwearingIn ceremony pic.twitter.com/oP7j5kAOxe— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Rajnath Singh and Children's Rights Activist Kailash Satyarthi arrive at Rashtrapati Bhawan #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/2GnGZDbNni— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
BJP President Amit Shah arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/hRcPVmWZLd— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Visuals from outside Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/z0CVJNObMD— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
Delhi: Visuals of the area near Rashtrapati Bhavan decorated by Horticulture Department of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). pic.twitter.com/4AjMJJeMdS— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019
जदयू के इस बार मोदी सरकार में शामिल नहीं होने के पीछे बड़ी वजह कैबिनेट में गठबंधन का फॉर्मूला बताया जा रहा है, जिसके तहत जदयू को कैबिनेट में एक मंत्रालय दिया जा रहा था। बताया जा रहा है कि जदयू प्रमुख नीतीश इसी बात से नाराज हैं।
30 मई 2019