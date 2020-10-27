शहर चुनें
मोदी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, जम्मू कश्मीर में अब कोई भी बना सकेगा आशियाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 27 Oct 2020 02:03 PM IST
प्रधानमंंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने मंगलवार को एक बड़ा फैसला किया है। अब जम्मू-कश्मीर में देश का कोई भी व्यक्ति जमीन खरीद सकता है और वहां बस सकता है। गृह मंत्रालय ने मंगलवार को इसके तहत नई अधिसूचना जारी की है। हालांकि खेती की जमीन को लेकर रोक जारी रहेगी। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

