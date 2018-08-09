शहर चुनें

बैकफुट पर मोदी सरकार, तीन तालाक विधेयक में संशोधन को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Aug 2018 03:32 PM IST
Modi Cabinet approves amendment in Triple Talaq Bill
तीन तालाक विधेयक में संशोधन को लेकर कैबिनेट द्वारा मंजूरी मिल गई है। हालांकि यह अपराध गैर-जमानती रहेगा लेकिन अगर मजिस्ट्रेट चाहे तो अपराधी को जमानत दी जा सकती है।
तीन तलाक (तलाक-ए-बिद्दत) और निकाह हलाला संबंधी मुस्लिम महिला विधेयक, 2017 में कुछ संशोधन को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसके साथ ही पीड़ित के रिश्तेदार जिसका उसका खून का रिश्ता हो वो भी शिकायत दर्ज कर सकता है। गौरतलब है कि पिछले साल दिंसबर में लोकसभा में इस बाल को पास किया गया था जिसमें तीन तलाक को अपराध माना गया है।





बता दें कि मुस्लिम पक्ष की मांग है कि एक बार में तलाक देने वालों को तीन साल की सजा को घटाया जाए।

