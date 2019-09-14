शहर चुनें

एमके स्टालिन ने किया हिंदी का विरोध, कहा- अपने शब्द वापस लें अमित शाह 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 01:16 PM IST
एमके स्टालिन (फाइल फोटो)
एमके स्टालिन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
आज पूरे देश में जोर-शोर से हिंदी दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने दिल्ली में कहा कि हमारे देश में एक भाषा होने की जरूरत है। जिसपर डीएमके के अध्यक्ष एमके स्टालिन ने आपत्ति जताई है। उन्होंने शाह से अपना बयान वापस लेने को कहा है। वहीं उन्होंने हिंदी थोपे जाने का विरोध किया है।
स्टालिन ने कहा, 'हम लगातार हिंदी थोपे जाने का विरोध कर रहे हैं। आज अमित शाह द्वारा दिए गए बयान से हमें झटका लगा है। इससे देश की एकता पर फर्क पड़ेगा। हम मांग करते हैं कि वह अपने इस बयान को वापस लें। सोमवार को हमारी कार्यकारिणी की बैठक है जिसमें हम इस मुद्दे को प्रमुखता से उठाएंगे।' 




स्टालिन के अलावा कर्नाटक में भी हिंदी का विरोध देखने को मिला। रणधीरा पाडे और अन्य कन्नड़ संगठन के समर्थकों ने बंगलूरू में टाउन हॉल के सामने धरना दिया।
