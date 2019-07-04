शहर चुनें

एमके स्टालिन और कुमारस्वामी के पुत्रों को अपनी-अपनी पार्टियों में मिला अहम पद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 04:31 PM IST
उदयनिधि स्टालिन
उदयनिधि स्टालिन - फोटो : ट्विटर
द्रमुक (द्रविड़ मुन्नेत्र कजगम) के अध्यक्ष एमके स्टालिन ने अपने बेटे और अभिनेता उदयनिधि को पार्टी की यूथ विंग का सचिव नियुक्त किया है। उदयनिधि तमिल फिल्म अभिनेता हैं। एमके स्टालिन भी इस पद पर रह चुके हैं। अभी तक यह पद वेल्लाकोली स्वामीनाथन के पास था। लेकिन, कुछ दिन पहले उन्होंने इस्तीफा दे दिया था। डीएमके का मानना है कि इससे युवा पार्टी से जुड़ेंगे।  
वहीं, निखिल कुमारस्वामी को जदएस (जनता दल सेक्युलर) की यूथ विंग के अध्यक्ष बनाया गया है। निखिल ने इस पर हैरानी जताते हुए कहा, 'पिछले सप्ताह मैंने कहा था कि इस बात पर सवाल उठ सकते हैं कि आपका वंशवाद जारी है, लेकिन यह मेरे लिए एक झटके की तरह है। मुझे बहुत आश्चर्य हुआ जब एचडी देवगौड़ा ने यह निर्णय लिया। मैं पार्टी के लिए काम करना चाह रहा हूं।'

 

dmk mk stalin udhayanidhi stalin dmk youth wing jds nikhil kumarswamy jds youth wing
