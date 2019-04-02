शहर चुनें

Ministry of Foreign Affairs appealed pak to release Indian Prisoners

सजा पूरी कर चुके सैनिकों की रिहाई के लिए भारत ने पाक से की अपील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 02 Apr 2019 09:14 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने पाकिस्तान में कैद भारतीयों व मछुआरों की सजा पूरी होने और नागरिकता की पुष्टि होने के बावजूद रिहाई न होने पर चिंता व्यक्त की है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने पाक उच्चायोग से अनुरोध किया है कि वहां की जेलों में कैद 10 भारतीय कैदियों को, जो अपनी सजा पूरी कर चुके हैं, जल्द से जल्द रिहा किया जाए। 
ऐसे पांच भारतीय कैदियों और 385 भारतीय मछुआरों की राष्ट्रीयता प्रमाणित हो चुकी है। विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान जल्द से जल्द इनकी रिहाई के लिए उचित व्यवस्थाएं करे। 

 

india pakistan indian prisoners in pakistan विदेश मंत्रालय ministry of foreign affairs pakistan high commission indian fishermen arrested by pakistan
lok sabha chunav 2019 में किस सीट पर बदले समीकरण, कहां है दल बदल की सुगबुगाहट, राहुल गाँधी से नरेंद्र मोदी तक रैलियों का रेला, बयानों की बाढ़, मुद्दों की पड़ताल, चुनाव से जुड़े हर अपडेट के लिए पड़ते रहे amarujala election news
