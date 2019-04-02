MEA Sources: The Ministry conveys its deep concern over the long pending release and repatriation of Indian civilian prisoners & fishermen with their boats held under Pakistan custody despite completion of sentence and nationality confirmation.

MEA Sources: Further, there are 5 Indian prisoners & 385 Indian fishermen lodged in Pakistan jails who have been confirmed to be Indian nationals. It is requested that necessary arrangements may be made for their early release and repatriation. https://t.co/Vkybidyekm