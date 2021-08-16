बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Ministry of Civil Aviation grants conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System Rules 2021 to 10 organizations Governments and agencies

विमानन मंत्रालय का फैसला: कर्नाटक सरकार समेत 10 संगठनों और एजेंसियों को दी मानवरहित विमान व्यवस्था नियम में राहत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Mon, 16 Aug 2021 05:25 PM IST

सार

केंद्र सरकार मे कर्नाटक सरकार और महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा समेत कुल 10 सरकारों अथवा संगठनों अथवा एजेंसियों को यह अनुमति दी है।
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय ने सोमवार को 10 संगठनों/सरकारों/एजेंसियों के लिए मानवरहित विमान व्यवस्था नियम, 2021 में स्थितिजन्य राहत को अनुमति दे दी। यह अनुमति कर्नाटक सरकार, महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा, बेयर क्रॉप साइंस, राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन (मुंबई), गंगटोक स्मार्ट सिटी डेवलपमेंट, भारतीय इस्पात प्राधिकरण (आईआईएससीओ स्टील प्लांट, पश्चिम बंगाल), एशिया पैसिफिक फ्लाइट ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी हैदराबाद, ब्ल्यू रे एविएशन गुजरात, ट्रैक्टर्स एंड फार्म इक्विपमेंट लिमिटेड चेन्नई और इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ ट्रॉपिकल मीटियरोलॉजी पुणे को दी गई है।
india news national civil aviation ministry unmanned aircraft system rules 2021
