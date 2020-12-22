शहर चुनें
पंजाब-उत्तराखंड में शीतलहर, दिल्ली सहित महाराष्ट्र और ओडिशा के तापमान में आई गिरावट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 22 Dec 2020 10:00 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI

आज पंजाब और उत्तराखंड के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों पर शीत लहर की स्थिति देखी गई। उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, राजस्थान, मध्यप्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, गंगा के तट वाले पश्चिम बंगाल और विदर्भ के अधिकांश हिस्सों में न्यूनतम तापमान में एक से दो डिग्री सेल्सियस की वृद्धि हुई है। यह जानकारी भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने दी है। विभाग के अनुसार, पंजाब, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली, हिमाचल प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र और ओडिशा के अधिकांश हिस्सों में न्यूनतम तापमान में एक से दो डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट आई है।
india news national indian meteorological department cold waves temperature minimum temperature

X