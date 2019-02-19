शहर चुनें

Mehbooba Mufti said Pak PM Imran Khan deserves a chance

पुलवामा हमले पर इमरान के बयान पर बोलीं महबूबा मुफ्ती, पाक पीएम को मिलना चाहिए एक मौका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 06:48 PM IST
महबूबा मुफ्ती (फाइल फोटो)
महबूबा मुफ्ती (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले को लेकर पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के बयान पर जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा है कि पाक प्रधानमंत्री को एक मौका मिलना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा इसलिए होना चाहिए क्योंकि उन्होंने हाल में ही पदभार संभाला है और पाक की पहले की हरकतों के लिए उन्हें जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया जा सकता। 
हालांकि, पीपुल्स डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी (पीडीपी) की अध्यक्ष मुफ्ती ने यह भी कहा कि पाक प्रधानमंत्री के लिए यह समय है जब वह बात करने के साथ-साथ एक्शन भी लें और बढ़ती आतंकी घटनाओं पर रोक लगाने के लिए उचित कदम उठाएं। 

बता दें कि पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने आज सुबह अपने संबोधन में भारत को चेतावनी दी थी कि भारत द्वारा उठाए गए किसी भी कदम का पाकिस्तान बदला लेगा। हालांकि उन्होंने यह भी जोड़ा था कि युद्ध समस्या का समाधान नहीं है।  

