मराठा आरक्षण मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार को दिया नियुक्तियां न करने का निर्देश

Maratha Reservation matter: Supreme court directs State of Maharashtra to not make appointments which can be termed as stay to the extent of appointments. Next date of hearing on applications raising preliminary issues is 25th August & final hearing to be held from 1st September.— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.