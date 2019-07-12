शहर चुनें

Maratha Reservation case: Supreme Court refuses to stay Maratha reservation

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मराठा आरक्षण पर रोक लगाने से किया इनकार, महाराष्ट्र सरकार से मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 12 Jul 2019 11:43 AM IST
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : ANI
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शिक्षा एवं सरकारी नौकरियों में मराठा समुदाय को आरक्षण संबंधी प्रावधान को बरकरार रखने के बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के फैसले को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर शुक्रवार को महाराष्ट्र सरकार से जवाब मांगा।
प्रधान न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई की अध्यक्षता वाली एक पीठ ने मराठा आरक्षण कानून की संवैधानिक वैधता को बरकरार रखने के बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर रोक नहीं लगाई, लेकिन यह स्पष्ट कर दिया कि मराठा समुदाय को 2014 से पूर्व प्रभावी तौर पर आरक्षण देने वाले बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के पहलू को लागू नहीं किया जाएगा।

पीठ दो याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई कर रही थी, जिनमें से एक जे. लक्ष्मण राव पाटिल की थी, जिसमें उन्होंने मराठा समुदाय को आरक्षण देने संबंधी कानून को बरकरार रखने के बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के फैसले को चुनौती दी थी।
 

supreme court maratha reservation bill reservation in education hearing appeal
