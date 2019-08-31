हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा बोले- एनआरसी के आंकड़ों से हुई छेड़छाड़, सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएंगे

Assam Min HB Sarma on over 19 lakh people left out from #NRCassam: No. should've been a little more as we had evidence of Legacy Data manipulation. We thought re-verification will be ordered. But it didn't happen. I think the number is a bit conservative, it should have been more pic.twitter.com/JrusaasR5z— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019
Assam Minister HB Sarma on #NRCassam: We'll continue to pursue our case before Supreme Court that in bordering dists 20% re-verification should be ordered&in remaining dist 10% re-verification should be ordered because we've found manipulation of data,we've clear evidence with us pic.twitter.com/5JM7TuBqEY— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019
#NRCAssam— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 31, 2019
Names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 have not been included in the NRC because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates. Many names got included because of manipulation of legacy data as alleged by many 1/2
31 अगस्त 2019