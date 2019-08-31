शहर चुनें

Many refugees who came to India from Bangladesh before 1971 not listed in nrc

हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा बोले- एनआरसी के आंकड़ों से हुई छेड़छाड़, सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Sat, 31 Aug 2019 06:32 PM IST
हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा
हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
असम के वित्त मंत्री हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा ने कहा कि  राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजी (एनआरसी) के आंकड़े पर हम पूरी तरह भरोसा नहीं कर पा रहे। ये आंकड़ा 19 लाख से ज्यादा होना चाहिए। हमें लगा था कि दोबारा वैरिफिकेशन होगा, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। 
उन्होंने कहा कि हम सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अपना पक्ष रखना जारी रखेंगे। हमारी मांग है कि बांगलादेश की सीमा से लगे इलाकों में 20 फीसदी जबकि बाकी इलाकों में 10 फीसदी रि-वैरिफिकेशन हो। हमारे पास इसके पुख्ता सबूत हैं कि आंकड़ों से छेड़छाड़ हुई है।   



इसके साथ ही सरमा ने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजी (एनआरसी) के अंतिम संस्करण में कई ऐसे लोगों के नाम शामिल नहीं हैं जो 1971 से पहले बांग्लादेश से भारत आए थे। सरमा ने ट्वीट किया, 'एनआरसी में कई ऐसे भारतीय नागरिकों के नाम शामिल नहीं किए गए हैं जो 1971 से पहले शरणार्थियों के रूप में बांग्लादेश से आए थे क्योंकि प्राधिकारियों ने शरणार्थी प्रमाण पत्र स्वीकार करने इनकार कर दिया।'
 

उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य और केंद्र सरकारों के पहले किए अनुरोध के अनुसार उच्चतम न्यायालय को सीमावर्ती जिलों में कम से कम 20 फीसदी और शेष असम में 10 फीसदी को फिर से सत्यापन की अनुमति देनी चाहिए।

 दोनों सरकारों ने खासकर बांग्लादेश की सीमा से लगे जिलों में एनआरसी में गलत तरीके से शामिल नाम और बाहर किए गए नाम का पता लगाने के लिए नमूनों का फिर से सत्यापन को लेकर न्यायालय से दो बार अपील की थी।

न्यायालय ने इस माह की शुरुआत में कड़े शब्दों में कहा था कि निश्चित पैमानों के आधार पर एनआरसी की पूरी प्रक्रिया फिर से शुरू नहीं की जा सकती।
nrc nrc list nrc list 2019 एनआरसी एनआरसी लिस्ट हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा
