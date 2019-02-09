शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Manirul Islam is a member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh arrested near sealdah railway station

पश्चिम बंगाल के सियालदह से जमात उल मुजाहिद्दीन बांग्लादेश का सदस्य गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 09 Feb 2019 08:47 PM IST
गिरफ्तार आतंकी सदस्य
गिरफ्तार आतंकी सदस्य
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के सियालदह रेलवे स्टेशन के पास एक आतंकी संगठन के संदिग्ध सदस्य को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। शुक्रवार को गिरफ्तार हुआ मनिरुल इस्लाम मुर्शिदाबाद का रहनेवाला है। पुलिस के अनुसार, मनिरुल आतंकी संगठन जमात उल मुजाहिद्दीन बांग्लादेश(जेएमबी) का सदस्य बताया जा रहा है।
मालूम हो कि बांग्लादेश का प्रतिबंधित आतंकी संगठन जमात-उल-मुजाहिदीन बांग्लादेश (जेएमबी) को भारत के लिए बड़ा खतरा बताया जाता है। इस आतंकी संगठन ने बांग्लादेश से लगने वाले पश्चिम बंगाल के सीमावर्ती जिलों में अपनी जड़ें जमाने की कोशिशें की है। 
 

west bengal manirul islam murshidabad sealdah railway station jamaat-ul-mujahideen bangladesh jmb पश्चिम बंगाल मनिरुल इस्लाम मुर्शिदाबाद जमात उल मुजाहिद्दीन सियालदह रेलवे स्टेशन
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

