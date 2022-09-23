Manipur HC: बाहरी मणिपुर लोकसभा सीट से NPF सांसद की सदस्यता शून्य, हलफनामे में खामियों को लेकर कोर्ट का फैसला

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
मणिपुर हाईकोर्ट ने लोकसभा सीट बाहरी मणिपुर को लेकर बड़ा फैसला सुनाया है। बताया जा रहा है कि कोर्ट ने नागा पीपुल्स फ्रंट के लोरहो एस फोजे के लोकसभा निर्वाचन को शून्य घोषित करते हुए उन्हें अयोग्य करार दे दिया है। मामले में कोर्ट ने भाजपा के हुलीम शोखोपाओ मेट को बाहरी मणिपुर सीट से निर्वाचित घोषित किया है।
Manipur HC declares Naga Peoples Front's Lorho S Pfoze's(in file pic)election to Lok Sabha "null & void";declares BJP's Houlim Shokhopao Mate as "duly elected" from Outer Manipur— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022
Haulim Shokopao Mate had filed petition claiming that Lorho S Pfoze's affidavit for poll had defects pic.twitter.com/JwOlmv22dL
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.