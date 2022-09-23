Manipur HC: बाहरी मणिपुर लोकसभा सीट से NPF सांसद की सदस्यता शून्य, हलफनामे में खामियों को लेकर कोर्ट का फैसला

मणिपुर हाईकोर्ट ने लोकसभा सीट बाहरी मणिपुर को लेकर बड़ा फैसला सुनाया है। बताया जा रहा है कि कोर्ट ने नागा पीपुल्स फ्रंट के लोरहो एस फोजे के लोकसभा निर्वाचन को शून्य घोषित करते हुए उन्हें अयोग्य करार दे दिया है। मामले में कोर्ट ने भाजपा के हुलीम शोखोपाओ मेट को बाहरी मणिपुर सीट से निर्वाचित घोषित किया है।

Manipur HC declares Naga Peoples Front's Lorho S Pfoze's(in file pic)election to Lok Sabha "null & void";declares BJP's Houlim Shokhopao Mate as "duly elected" from Outer Manipur



Haulim Shokopao Mate had filed petition claiming that Lorho S Pfoze's affidavit for poll had defects pic.twitter.com/JwOlmv22dL