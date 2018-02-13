अपना शहर चुनें

बसों में CCTV लगाने से महिलाओं की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित नहीं कर सकते : मेनका

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 04:57 AM IST
बसों में सीसीटीवी लगाने से महिलाओं की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित नहीं की जा सकती। बसों में महिलाओं से छेड़छाड़ होती है, लेकिन कैमरा एक जगह लगा होता है। सीसीटीवी भीड़भाड़ में छेड़छाड़ को रोकने में नाकाफी है। सीसीटीवी से रेप को नहीं रोका जा सकता है, क्योंकि यह भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों में नहीं होते हैं। यह बात केंद्रीय महिला व बाल विकास मंत्री मेनका गांधी ने सोमवार को निर्भया फंड से सीसीटीवी लगाने संबंधी सवाल पर कही।

दिल्ली में मेनका गांधी ने कहा, महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए कुछ और कदम उठाने की जरूरत है। बसों में लगने वाले सीसीटीवी का रिकॉर्ड सिर्फ तीन दिन तक रहता है और बसों में लाखों यात्री सफर करते हैं। यदि कोई महिला बाद में शिकायत करती है तो उक्त आरोपी को पकड़ना मुश्किल होता है। 

भीड़ में सीसीटीवी की सही फुटेज भी नहीं आती है। वहीं, भीड़ के दौरान किसने छेड़छाड़ की, उसका भी पता नहीं चल पाता है। राजस्थान टूरिज्म की बसों में सीसीटीवी लगाए गए थे, लेकिन उसका कोई खास फायदा नहीं हुआ।

मेनका ने कहा, वह सरकार को सुझाव देंगी कि बचपन में यदि किसी बच्ची के साथ यौन शोषण या छेड़छाड़ होती है तो पीड़िता कभी भी शिकायत करवा सकेगी। इसके लिए बाकायदा सीआरपीसी में बदलाव किया जाएगा। बता दें कि दिल्ली गैंगरेप 2012 के बाद सरकार ने महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए निर्भया फंड शुरू किया था। इसमें बसों में सीसीटीवी लगाना भी शामिल था। 


maneka gandhi women safety government

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

