खुद को सेनाधिकारी बताकर शादी के नाम पर करता था ठगी, 17 लोगों से ऐंठे 6.6 करोड़

A 42-year-old man was arrested yesterday for impersonating as an Indian Army officer and cheating several families under the guise of marriage proposals. He cheated nearly 17 persons & collected around Rs 6.61 crores from them: Hyderabad Police #Telangana pic.twitter.com/8qpj0us1pc— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.