शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   man used to cheat by giving away marriage as an Indian Army officer in telangana

खुद को सेनाधिकारी बताकर शादी के नाम पर करता था ठगी, 17 लोगों से ऐंठे 6.6 करोड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sun, 22 Nov 2020 06:47 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सेना का अधिकारी बता कर था ठगी.....
सेना का अधिकारी बता कर था ठगी..... - फोटो : ani

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
हैदराबाद पुलिस ने एक ऐसे शातिर आदमी को पकड़ा है जो खुद को भारतीय सेना का अधिकारी बताकर शादी के प्रस्तावों की आड़ में लोगों को धोखा देता था। ये शख्स उनसे रूपये ऐंठने का काम करता था और अब तक करोड़ों की ठगी कर चुका है। 
विज्ञापन

 
पुलिस के मुताबिक, इस ठग की उम्र 42 साल है। इसने लगभग 17 लोगों को धोखा दिया और उनसे लगभग 6.61 करोड़ रुपये वसूल किए। अब वह पुलिस की गिरफ्त में है।
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national telangana news fraud indian army officer hyderabad thief

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

लीना आचार्य
Television

अभिनेत्री लीना आचार्य का निधन, मां की दान की हुई किडनी से भी नहीं बच सकी जान

21 नवंबर 2020

कार्तिक आर्यन
Bollywood

12 लोगों के साथ एक ही फ्लैट में रहा करते थे कार्तिक आर्यन, एक डायलॉग ने बदल दी किस्मत

21 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
राजीव ठाकुर, भारती सिंह, जतिंदर सिंह बराड़।
Chandigarh

जिसने भारती को दिलाई पहचान, गिरफ्तारी पर उस शख्स का आया बयान, आखिर क्यों चौंके दोस्त

21 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

COVID19: महाराष्ट्र में 5760 नए मामले, जानें दूसरे राज्यों का हाल, कहीं स्कूल बंद तो कहीं रात का कर्फ्यू

21 नवंबर 2020

हेलन बर्थडे
Bollywood

इन 10 किरदारों ने हेलन को बनाया सुपरस्टार, एक में तो सलमान की मां भी बनीं

21 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सना खान
Bollywood

इस्लाम के लिए सिनेमा छोड़ चुकीं सना का निकाह, सूरत में घरवालों के सामने इस शख्स से बोला- कुबूल है

21 नवंबर 2020

आईपीएस डी रूपा
India News

कर्नाटक: कंगना से भिड़ गई थी ये IPS अफसर, अब ट्विटर से ब्रेक लेकर आईं चर्चा में

21 नवंबर 2020

प्रभुदेवा
Bollywood

नयनतारा से चूके प्रभुदेवा इस फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट के हुए, दूसरी शादी की भाई ने सुनाई पूरी परिणय कथा

21 नवंबर 2020

Security agencies engaged in investigation after getting tunnel on IB, 10 BSF jawans and one SPO rewarded for finding tunnel
India News

भारत-पाकिस्तान सीमा की चौकसी में हैं ढेरों 'सुराख', आतंकियों को दे रहे हैं घुसपैठ का मौका!

21 नवंबर 2020

himachal weather forecast rain and snowfall chances for next four days
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में बदलेगा मौसम, चार दिन बारिश-बर्फबारी के आसार

21 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X