ममता बनर्जी ने पीएम मोदी से NEET और JEE परीक्षाएं स्थगित करने के लिए कहा

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone NEET and JEE examinations that are scheduled to be held in September. pic.twitter.com/Mw90wqnEiU— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020
