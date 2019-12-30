ममता ने फिर किया सीएए का विरोध, कहा- भाजपा को अकेला करने के लिए आएं साथ

West BengaI CM Mamata Banerjee: I would like to request everyone to ensure that your names are there in voters list without any error. Just do this much. Hum ek bhi aadmi ko nikalne nahi denge, yeh humara wada hai. pic.twitter.com/NZRtXOAFtG— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
इस विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद अजित 23 नवंबर को अचानक भाजपा के साथ चले गए थे और देवेंद्र फडणवीस के नेतृत्व वाली सरकार में डिप्टी सीएम बने थे।
30 दिसंबर 2019