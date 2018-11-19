On #WorldToiletDay today, let us pledge to eradicate the menace of open defecation. Our State’s flagship programme, #MissionNirmalBangla, has been very successful. As of May, 2018, 11 districts, 33,261 Villages, 2,621 Gram Panchayats and 255 Blocks in the State have become #ODF— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अदालत ने वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता और मामले में एक आरोपी मोतीलाल वोरा की तरफ से दायर याचिका पर कोई आदेश देने का फैसला मामले की अगली सुनवाई तक के लिए टाल दिया था।
19 नवंबर 2018