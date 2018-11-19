शहर चुनें

Mamata Banerjee asks people to eradicate the menace of open defecation on world toilet day

ममता ने लोगों से खुले में शौच की बुराई का उन्मूलन करने की अपील की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 19 Nov 2018 02:24 PM IST
Mamta Banerjee
Mamta Banerjee
ख़बर सुनें
विश्व शौचालय दिवस के अवसर पर पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने लोगों से खुले में शौच की बुराई का उन्मूलन करने की सोमवार को अपील की। बनर्जी ने कहा कि राज्य के 11 जिले खुले में शौच (ओडीएफ) से मुक्त हो गये हैं।
ममता ने अपने ट्वीटर हैंडल पर सोमवार सुबह लिखा, ‘‘आज विश्व शौचालय दिवस के अवसर पर, आइए हम खुले में शौच की समस्या को खत्म करने का संकल्प लें। हमारे राज्य का प्रमुख कार्यक्रम मिशन निर्मल बांग्ला बहुत सफल है।’’ 

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मई 2018 तक राज्य के 11 जिले, 33,261 गांव, 2,621 ग्राम पंचायत और 255 प्रखंड खुले में शौच से मुक्त हो गए हैं।’’ 

विश्व शौचालय दिवस संयुक्त राष्ट्र का एक दिवस है जो वैश्विक स्वच्छता संकटों से निपटने के लिए कार्रवाई को प्रेरित करने के वास्ते 19 नवंबर को मनाया जाता है। 

 

 

world toilet day open defecation free states mamata banerjee twitter विश्व शौचालय दिवस 2018
