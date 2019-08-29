शहर चुनें

Malegaon blasts: Bombay High Court refused to pass order for video recording all proceedings

मालेगांव ब्लास्ट: बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट ने वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग का आदेश पारित करने से किया इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 29 Aug 2019 08:48 PM IST
bombay high court
bombay high court
बॉम्बे उच्च न्यायालय ने 2008 मालेगांव ब्लास्ट मामले में विशेष एनआईए अदालत में सभी कार्यवाही के वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग के लिए आदेश पारित करने से इनकार कर दिया है। हालांकि न्यायालय ने ट्रायल अदालत को शीर्ष अदालत और उच्च अदालत के पहले के निर्देशों के अनुसार स्पीडी ट्रायल करने का निर्देश दिया है। 
बता दें कि सितंबर, 2008 में हुई इस बम धमाके में भोपाल से भाजपा सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह, लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल प्रसाद पुरोहित और पांच अन्य लोगों को आरोपी बनाया गया है। इन सभी पर यूएपीए और आईपीसी के तहत आतंक फैलाने व साजिश रचने के आरोपों में मुकदमा चलाया जा रहा है। 

29 सितंबर, 2008 को उत्तरी महाराष्ट्र के मालेगांव कस्बे में एक मस्जिद के करीब मोटरसाइकिल में रखे विस्फोटक के फटने से छह लोगों की मौत हो गई थी और 100 के करीब घायल हो गए थे। 
malegaon blast bombay high court sadhvi pragya colonel purohit nia court बॉम्बे उच्च न्यायालय मालेगांव ब्लास्ट एनआईए अदालत
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

रिजर्व बैंक की वार्षिक रिपोर्ट: बैंक धोखाधड़ी बढ़ी, आकस्मिक कोष में बचे 1.96 लाख करोड़ रुपये

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) ने साल 2019 की अपनी वार्षिक रिपोर्ट जारी कर दी है। आरबीआई की इस रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि देश में चलन में मौजूद मुद्रा का फीसद बढ़कर 21.10 लाख करोड़ पर पहुंच गया है।

29 अगस्त 2019

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
India News

भारत में हिंसा उकसाने और जिहाद भड़काने का काम कर रहा है पाकिस्तान: विदेश मंत्रालय

29 अगस्त 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ईडी मामले में चिदंबरम पर सुनवाई पूरी, सुप्रीम कोर्ट 5 सितंबर को सुनाएगा फैसला, गिरफ्तारी से राहत

29 अगस्त 2019

इंद्राणी मुखर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पी चिदंबरम की गिरफ्तारी पर बोली इंद्राणी मुखर्जी- यह अच्छी खबर है

29 अगस्त 2019

भरातीय नौसेना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दिल्ली से गुजरात तक हाई अलर्ट, समुद्री रास्ते से भारत में घुसपैठ की ताक में पाक कमांडो

29 अगस्त 2019

रावसाहेब दानवे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विपक्षी नेताओं को पार्टी में शामिल करने से पहले होगी उनकी 'गुजरात के वाशिंग पाउडर' से सफाई : दानवे

29 अगस्त 2019

Muslim organisations on scrapping article 370 said you can not buy loyalty forcefully
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने पर बोले मुस्लिम संगठन- जबरदस्ती नहीं खरीदी जा सकती वफादारी

29 अगस्त 2019

गजनवी मिसाइल
India News

कश्मीर पर बौखलाए पाक ने बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल गजनवी का किया परीक्षण, इमरान ने दी बधाई

29 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी 27 सितंबर को संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा को कर सकते हैं संबोधित

29 अगस्त 2019

विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
India News

दक्षिण चीन सागर को भारत ने बताया अंतराष्ट्रीय क्षेत्र, कहा- सबका समान अधिकार

29 अगस्त 2019

देव आनंद की इन दो हीरोइनों ने मुंबई में दिखाए फैशन के जलवे, रेशमी साड़ियां पहनकर ढाया कहर

आशा पारेख और वहीदा रहमान की एक झलक पाने के लिए कभी लोग हजारों की तादाद में आया करते थे। ऐसा बहुत ही कम होता है की ये दोनों कलाकार एक साथ दिख जाएं। मुंबई के एक स्टूडियो में दोनों अदाकाराएं एक साथ वैनिटी वैन से निकलती हुई नजर आईं।

29 अगस्त 2019

मायावती 1.40

मायावती पर योगी के मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह धर्मेश के बिगड़े बोल

29 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:04

गजनवी मिसाइल नहीं, एक नाले से तबाह करने की धमकी दे रहा पाकिस्तान

29 अगस्त 2019

पाकिस्तान पुलिस का वायरल वीडियो 1:54

जंग पर उतारू पाकिस्तान का हाल बेहाल! साइकिल पर गश्त करती पाक पुलिस का वीडियो वायरल

29 अगस्त 2019

आईटीआर 2:21

इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न फाइल करने की अंतिम तारीख है 31 अगस्त, इन आसान स्टेप्स से ऐसे भरें आईटीआर

29 अगस्त 2019

