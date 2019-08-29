मालेगांव ब्लास्ट: बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट ने वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग का आदेश पारित करने से किया इनकार

Bombay High Court has refused to pass an order for video recording all proceedings in Special NIA Court in Malegaon 2008 blasts case. High Court however directed the trial court to conduct speedy trial as per Supreme Court and High Court's earlier directions.— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (आरबीआई) ने साल 2019 की अपनी वार्षिक रिपोर्ट जारी कर दी है। आरबीआई की इस रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि देश में चलन में मौजूद मुद्रा का फीसद बढ़कर 21.10 लाख करोड़ पर पहुंच गया है।
29 अगस्त 2019