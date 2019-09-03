शहर चुनें

major fire broke out at ONGC gas processing facility, workers sustained burn injuries

नवी मुंबई के ओएनजीसी प्लांट में लगी आग, पांच मजदूरों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नवी मुंबई Updated Tue, 03 Sep 2019 09:07 AM IST
ओएनजीसी गैस प्लांट में आग गई
ओएनजीसी गैस प्लांट में आग गई - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नवी मुंबई के उरण में स्थित ओएनजीसी के प्लांट में आग लग गई है। सुबह सात बजे गैस प्रोसेसिंग प्लांट में आग लगी। आग लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। घटना में पांच मजदूरों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं कई अन्य घायल हैं। दमकलक की गाड़ियां मौके मौजूद हैं जो आग पर नियंत्रण पाने की कोशिश कर रही हैं। अभी तक आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है।
ongc plant gas processing plant fire workers fire tenders burn injuries ओएनजीसी प्लांट आग
