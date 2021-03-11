शहर चुनें

महाशिवरात्रि 2021 : देशभर में महाशिवरात्रि की धूम, राष्ट्रपति और पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Thu, 11 Mar 2021 09:37 AM IST
mahashivratri 2021 live updates shahi snan at varanasi and haridwar prime minister modi greetings
महाशिवरात्रि 2021 - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देशभर में आज महाशिवरात्रि का पर्व मनाया जा रहा है। शिव के भक्त मंदिरों के बाहर लाइन में खड़े हैं। वहीं कुंभ के पहले शाही स्नान के दिन वहां भक्तों का तांता लग गया है। हरिद्वार से लेकर काशी तक या उज्जैन से लेकर गोरखपुर तक महाशिवरात्रि की धूम है। महाशिवरात्रि के पर्व को पूरी दुनिया में कैसे मनाया जा रहा है, इससे जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

09:31 AM, 11-Mar-2021

गोरखपुर के झारखंडी महादेव में भक्तों ने किए दर्शन

गोरखपुर में महाशिवरात्रि के दिन शिवभक्तों ने झारखंडी महादेव मंदिर के दर्शन किए और भगवान शिव की पूजा-अर्चना की।

india news national mahashivratri 2021 mahashivratri mahadev pic mahashivratri wishes narendra modi
